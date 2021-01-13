SVB Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,847 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,594% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $446.72 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $448.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

