SVB Leerink Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $127.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

BPMC opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

