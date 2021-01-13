SVB Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.