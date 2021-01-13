Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s (SVCBF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.33.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

