S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

