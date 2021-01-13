S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Up 8.9%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 225,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 77,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.