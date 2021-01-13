Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 36,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

SWDBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

