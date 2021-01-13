Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 10,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

