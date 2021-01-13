SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Up 3.2% This Week

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $286.56 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,187,985 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.