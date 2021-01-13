Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Up 6.9%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.27. 3,409,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,670,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Get Switch alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.