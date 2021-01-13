Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,539 shares of company stock worth $2,319,585. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

