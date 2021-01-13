Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.50. Approximately 29,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.61 million and a P/E ratio of 142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.97.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

