Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 64,235 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 340.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 88,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 293,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

