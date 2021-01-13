Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,750.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

