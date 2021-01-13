Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The company has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

