Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $560,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 14,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,049. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,984,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

