Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,921 shares of company stock worth $28,729,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $211.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

