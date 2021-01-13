Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $2.28 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.96. 65,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $244.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

