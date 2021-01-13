Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 9,300 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 791,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.