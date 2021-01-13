Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

