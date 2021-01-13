SyncFab Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00406863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.12 or 0.04304225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

