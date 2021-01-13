SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $108.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.