Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,384 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 216,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

