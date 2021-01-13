Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $673,598.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $66.90 million and approximately $673,598.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

