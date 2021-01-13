T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

