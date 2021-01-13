TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Up 231.8% in December

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TOBAF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

