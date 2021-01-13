TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.14.

TAG Oil Company Profile (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

