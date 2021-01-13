Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $149.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $637.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,961,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

