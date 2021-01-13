TajCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, TajCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $14,285.38 and $39.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,774.24 or 0.99950865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00373383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.74 or 0.00588807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00145129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00027844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,956,203 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.