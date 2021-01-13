Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,785,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,737,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. 1,268,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.