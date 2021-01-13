Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. 1,268,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,240. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.