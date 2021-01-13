Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

TLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 97,266 shares during the period. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.