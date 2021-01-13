Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. 6,097,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,475. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.