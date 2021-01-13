Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.43. The stock had a trading volume of 898,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,213. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

