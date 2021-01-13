Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

