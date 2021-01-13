Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

