Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. 954,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.