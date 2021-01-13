Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,728 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $40,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

DG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.22. 1,108,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.