Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,940. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

