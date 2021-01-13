Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NYSE SKT opened at $11.15 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,922,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

