Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.76

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.76 and last traded at $193.64, with a volume of 4356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

