Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. 2,911,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,543,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

