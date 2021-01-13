Tatro Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,342 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

