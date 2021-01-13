Tatro Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

