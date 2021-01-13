Tatro Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

