Tatro Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

