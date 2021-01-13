Tatro Capital LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 299,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

