Tatro Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

