Tatro Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

