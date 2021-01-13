TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.43. TD has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

